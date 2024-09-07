YOU season 5 premiere date: September 2024 update

With us now a week into September, doesn’t it feel like the perfect time for a YOU season 5 premiere date to be announced?

Well, if nothing else, you can be assured of this: We would absolutely love to get some more news when it comes to the series. How can we not? The fifth season on Netflix is the final chapter and by virtue of that, we are in a spot now where almost anything can happen to Joe Goldberg. This is a guy who seems to have found a new lease on life thanks to Kate’s money and influence. He is back in New York, and a lot of the secrets from his past have been buried — or, have they? One of the things that is the most curious about sense there are still a ton of loose ends out there. The most exciting one to us is Marienne, mostly due to the fact that Joe is not aware that she is still out there and alive.

Let’s get back at the moment to sharing something more on the subject of a premiere date, shall we? Netflix has yet to announce anything and unless we hear something this month (which feels unlikely), we are probably going to see the show back in the new year.

We know that for us personally, it just makes the most sense to see the drama back at some point either in January or February. It gives the editors and producers time to perfect the rest of the story, and it also feels like nobody at Netflix needs to rush the show back on the air.

Will the season be split into parts?

Given that we saw this not too long ago with season 4, it feels either inevitable or close to it. Odds are, there will be around four weeks between parts.

