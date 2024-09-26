Doctor Who season 15 premiere date: A fall 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about Doctor Who season 15 before the end of the fall, including a premiere date? It makes a lot of sense to wonder at this point! The BBC One drama (airing stateside on Disney+) has already done a good bit to set the table for what lies ahead. That includes announcing some major additions to the cast, as well as note that Varada Sethu is going to be on board as a new Companion. Rest assured, you are also going to be seeing more of Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday, as well — she is not going anywhere!

So with all of this news in mind, is there a chance that a premiere date is going to come out between now and the end of the fall?

Well, let’s just note that there’s a small chance we get an official start date but for now, we consider it unlikely. After all, there is still a Christmas Special coming at the end of the year so if there is anything coming out over the next few months, it is going to be a trailer for that. The only thing that is known about it right now is that we are going to be seeing Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan serving as a guest star.

As for season 15 proper, we don’t expect it to air until spring or summer — which also means that we probably won’t get an actual date until some time next year. There is also another interesting thing to consider right now when it comes to the new season — is it going to be the final one with the Disney+ arrangement? Nothing has been decided there as of yet despite all the concerns about the show’s performance.

