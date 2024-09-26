Justified: City Primeval season 2 renewal: A fall 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to get a Justified: City Primeval season 2 renewal at some point between now and the end of the fall? It absolutely feels like there is a need for at least one more chapter to Raylan’s story. How can there not be?

Remember that at the end of season 1, we saw Boyd Crowder manage to find his way out of prison. We were as shocked as anyone that he managed to do it, and that the writers even threw this into the show without knowing if there would ever be another season. Even now, nothing is confirmed insofar as the future goes.

Will that change before the fall is over? It’s possible, but we do think there are a lot of conversations that need to happen — with scheduling being a big one. Remember that both Timothy Olyphant and Walton Goggins have other TV jobs, so you have to find a way to make something happen here at a time when they both have availability at the same time. FX also has to be interested — and why wouldn’t they be? This is one of those shows that does have a huge following, both in America and some other parts of the globe.

Even if we do get a renewal this fall, we still would not expect more Justified until we get around to 2026. Filming for Fallout season 2 with Goggins will kick off before too long, and that is without even noting whether or not Olyphant will be involved in a potential season 2 of Alien: Earth. Luckily, that show is on FX, so that could help for some sort of scheduling concerns.

Do you think we are going to be getting more news on a Justified: City Primeval season 2 renewal this month?

