Justified: City Primeval season 2 renewal: September 2024 update

What are the chances that we get news about a Justified: City Primeval season 2 between now and the end of September?

There are a number of things that we can say within this particular piece, but the best place to start is by noting that it’s been more than a year now since the first season wrapped up — and yes, that is a tough pill to swallow. That season ended with what felt like the biggest cliffhanger imaginable, as Boyd Crowder is now on the run and Raylan will have to delay his retirement to hunt him down. What makes this even crazier is, of course, the fact that this ending was conceived without knowing if there would be any way to finish things off.

Are we still optimistic that more will be coming? Sure, but not in some immediate fashion. Remember here that both Timothy Olyphant and Walton Goggins are super-busy. In the case of the former, he’s been working for most of the year on Alien: Earth. Meanwhile, Goggins is arguably one of the busiest actors imaginable right now! Not only did he have an extensive part on The White Lotus season 3 (which wrapped production recently), but he’s been working lately on the latest season of The Righteous Gemstones. After this, he has another season of Fallout.

Basically, we don’t expect news on more Justified: City Primeval this month, or perhaps even the rest of the fall. Even if something is ordered soon, it almost certainly will not go into production until 2025. With that, we would not expect it to premiere until either the end of next year or more likely 2026. You are going to need a LOT of patience here…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

