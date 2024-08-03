Justified: City Primeval season 2 renewal: An August 2024 update

What are the chances that we hear more about a Justified: City Primeval season 2 renewal between now and the end of August? Well, we know that there is always a chance that more could be made, but this is us calling out and crossing our fingers for something tangible! After all, there are so many unique directions that this story could go in moving forward, and we would love to see some of that play out.

After all, consider the ending to the first season with Boyd Crowder getting out of prison, and the massive amount of potential there is for another chapter of Raylan taking on Walton Goggins’ character in a cat-and-mouse game like no other.

Alas, here is the bad news: At present, there is not really that much of a timetable on when, or even if, such news is going to be revealed. The first season was billed as a limited series, even if the ending may have caused it to feel like something entirely different. The Boyd reveal was made without the knowledge of whether or not there would be more. That may sound like the craziest thing ever, but it doesn’t change the reality of where things stand.

As we’ve noted in the past, the chances of there being more Justified: City Primeval at this point stem from if FX wants more, if an idea is firmly in place, and also if both Goggins and Timothy Olyphant are available. The latter may prove to be the biggest challenge given that they each have prominent gigs on other shows. Still, we remain optimistic that this final stand-off will happen — it just may not be announced this year. Heck, it could be well into 2025 before we start to hear something more.

