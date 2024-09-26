Chicago PD season 12 episode 2 spoilers: After a tragedy…

Following the events of the Chicago PD season 12 premiere, it makes sense that you would have a LOT of questions entering episode 2.

After all, consider the closing minutes of the premiere! Emily Martel was shot and while she was a fairly-new character for us as a viewer, she’s had a long history with Adam Ruzek. This is something that he won’t take lightly, and what happened to her is going to be a spark-plug for basically whatever happens the rest of the way.

Below, you can see the full Chicago PD season 12 episode 2 synopsis to get some other information about what is next:

After tragedy strikes Intelligence, the unit must persevere during an adrenalized manhunt across the city.

At this point, we just hope that someone is there for Ruzek. How much drama is one guy going to be able to take! Remember that this is someone who has lost so much over the course of the past several years. Burgess has nearly been killed, he’s found himself in jeopardy, and now an old friend may be dead. There are clearly good things in his life as well, but when you are facing grief, that may not be the easiest thing to focus on.

Now, we don’t necessarily think that the entire season is going to follow this particular story; however, it is hardly a surprise that we are focusing on it now. This show does love to mix things up here and there between procedural stories and more serialized fare, and we certainly don’t think that this is going to change here. The most important thing is just that every character has their moments within the spotlight, and we are sure that this is going to happen here in due time. We may just need some patience first.

