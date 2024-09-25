The Way Home season 3 premiere date: A fall 2024 update

Is there a chance that we will hear something more on The Way Home season 3 between now and the end of the fall, such as a premiere date?

Well, it does feel like the first thing we should do here is pretty darn clear: Indicate that the cast and crew are deep into production already. We understand that the next batch of episodes will be as thoughtful and ambitious as any that we’ve seen before, and for good reason. Just remember that at the end of season 2, we learned that Colton was a time-traveler; this introduces a lot of challenges and speculation, and it should be fascinating for Kat to explore. Meanwhile, we are just as curious to see how Del is going to react to seeing Jacob, a reunion that was clearly about to happen at the end of season 2.

Now, let’s talk about a season 3 premiere date: Pending some last-minute surprise, it is going to be in January. The Way Home started off then the past two seasons, and there is no real reason to think that this is about to change. Why in the world wouldn’t it, all things considered? This is a perfect time to bring the show back and for Hallmark, we imagine that there are some good things that come out of habit-forming with their viewers. They can get this show in the winter and When Calls the Heart in the spring.

So at some point this fall, go ahead and expect a big announcement on The Way Home season 3. It is not going to be something that is immediate, but we tend to think that by the end November, we should have a reasonably good sense of exactly when it will be back.

