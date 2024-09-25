Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 9/25?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Are we going to see the series back alongside both Chicago Fire and also Chicago PD?

We know that it has been a long wait to get the franchise back on the air, but this is where we are pretty darn happy to share some good news — all three series are airing tonight! They will be kicking off at 8:00 p.m. Eastern and in the same order that you’ve seen them over the years. Expect plenty of surprises, and also some heart-pounding drama at the same time.

So what will the story ahead look like? Below, you can see the synopses below for all three of these One Chicago shows — we like to think that these at least set the stage for what all is coming.

Chicago Med season 10 episode 1, “Sink Or Swim” – 09/25/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : When a commuter ship capsizes, our ED finds itself underwater as they struggle to treat the influx of new patients and deal with the bold new employees taking charge. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 1, “A Monster in the Field” – 09/25/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : A new chief shakes things up at Firehouse 51. Violet and Novak work to uncover the truth behind a car crash. Cruz keeps a watchful eye on Severide and Damon’s growing bond. TV-14

Chicago PD season 12 episode 1, “Ten Ninety-Nine” – 09/25/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : A month after Voight’s close brush with death, Intelligence is overwhelmed with cases as they catch a high-stakes drug bust. TV-14

We do tend to think that Chicago Fire is the show that will look and feel the most different of the three, and for one simple reason: The presence of a new Chief at the Firehouse played by none other than Dermot Mulroney. How is that going to make the environment different?

