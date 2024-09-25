Bad Monkey season 1 episode 9 spoilers: Last before finale

As we prepare to check out Bad Monkey season 1 episode 9 on Apple TV+ next week, what more can we say about it?

Well, the first thing here of value is to simply point out that in the grand scheme of things, the end is near. There are only two more episodes to go for this particular story with Vince Vaughn front and center. Could there be more? It is possible, mostly due to the fact that this show has proven to be such an enormous success on the streaming service even despite feeling under-the-radar heading into its launch. We recognize fully that there are only so many more stories featuring Yancy that could be adapted, but there is room for something more at least for now.

Obviously, there is going to be more time to talk about a Bad Monkey season 2 down the road. For now, why not focus on some of the storylines coming up next week? Season 1 episode 9 is one where Yancy’s actions are going to yield some unwelcome consequences. Taking risks has always been a huge part of his DNA, so we cannot say that we’re even remotely surprised that he is doing something similar now. Of course, there’s a difference between an everyday risk and doing one where there are other lives at stake. That will define at least a part of the story ahead, no?

Below, the Bad Monkey season 1 episode 9 synopsis offers up more insight all about what lies ahead:

Yancy learns that his plan has gone awry, leaving Rosa in danger. Eve and the Dragon Queen have a reckoning.

This show has mixed comedy and drama from the start, and we certainly imagine that this is going to be the case here, as well. We imagine that there will even be a cliffhanger at the end, mostly to make you all the more eager for whatever is next.

What do you most want to see moving into Bad Monkey season 1 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back to get some more updates.

