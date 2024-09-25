Slow Horses season 4 episode 4: Have we met River’s mother?

There was so much important content that was pushed within Slow Horses season 4 episode 4, but is that especially the case for River?

After all, through a good bit of the story this week, we had a chance to dive deeper into what David Cartwright wanted when he sent Sam Chapman to France, and how it actually may have been about an extraction more so than anything else. You see, there was a woman who was pulled out from that situation, someone David seemed to know and also someone who had some free-spirit vibes. After all, when she got away from Sam, David was hardly surprised.

If this wasn’t evidence enough of a huge twist involving this woman, River returned to his grandfather’s house close to the end of the episode and in that, found evidence of some artwork that was similar to what he saw at the estate back in France — a strong bit of evidence that this woman may, in fact, have been his mother. While he may not have all the evidence just yet, we do think that in due time, the truth here could pour out in full.

If this is River’s mom, of course we have some major questions about what actually happened to her. Yet, it also makes sense that David would have sent his bagman in Sam off to France at that point if it was for someone he truly cared about.

Another chilling question

Is Harkness actually River’s father? Given that he was building an army-of-sorts out of his own children, this does not feel like an altogether crazy thing to consider. Also, this show loves to be dark and this is a great opportunity for that.

What did you think about the events of Slow Horses season 4 episode 4?

Do you think that we have met River’s mother at this point? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some other updates.

