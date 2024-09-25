Dancing with the Stars 33: Ilona Maher does Dirty Dancing

If there is one routine from tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 33 episode that will be remembered, it is Ilona Maher’s. How could it not be? This was an opportunity for her to pay homage to Dirty Dancing along with her partner Alan Bersten, and we do think that it really surprised some people along the way.

After all, who would have thought that we’d see such a versatile and fun routine here that paid homage to the movie, but also did something different?

Be the time the routine was done, we actually saw both the rugby star and the pro lift each other, while still keeping the romantic spark and the chemistry there. Ilona was quick to note that in her sport, she never gets lifted and this required a lot of trust. You can see, though, that these two have a great time working together, and that is one of the reasons why they could be around for a while.

Obviously, Ilona is a good dancer and that alone will help her stay put on the show a while. However, at the same time Dancing with the Stars is about more than just being a good dancer. It is also about having an endearing story to tell the audience and also being entertaining along the way. When you watch her compete, you have fun and in a lot of ways, that is what really matters. This is a routine that people are going to look up in the weeks that follow the episode tonight. It may also be the most creative one that we’ve seen Alan come up with in his time on the show.

For now, we don’t think that Ilona is going to be heading home anytime soon.

