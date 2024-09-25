9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 2: Judd’s looming crisis

As we prepare for 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 2 on Fox next week, it makes sense to worry a little bit about Judd. All things considered, how can you not? This is a guy who has been such a steady rock on the show for a long time and now, we have to prepare for him to go through it.

After all, remember for a moment here that Grace is now gone — she is still alive, but she will not be a part of the series anytime soon. He’s going to struggle with her absence, even if she is off making the world a better place.

So how exactly is the story going to play out for Judd moving forward? Speaking to TV Guide, here is some of what showrunner Rashad Raisani had to say:

We established in the episode where Grace and Judd meet, “Saving Grace,” that Judd was lost when Grace found him. And the truth is, he is lost without Grace — and he always has been. Spiritually, emotionally, she is his moral center. So we wanted to play the price of [losing her]. Judd’s story is happening before it’s even obvious to the audience. We start to incrementally tease what’s happening starting in Episode 4, in terms of the Grace of it all, and it comes to a crescendo in the back part of our season. So the fuse is already lit, so to speak.

Now that we know this about Judd’s story over the next few episodes, it certainly feels like it’s enough to send a chill down our spine. Episode 4 is going to be right on the other side of the train derailment saga, and that really means that we are not going to see anyone let up here in the immediate future.

