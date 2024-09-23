9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 2 spoilers: ‘Trainwrecks’

As you get prepared for 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 2 next week, you should know that the derailment is front and center.

Should this be a surprise to a lot of longtime viewers out there? Probably not. After all, having this crisis be front and center for episode 2 feels perfectly in line with what happens most of the time with this show. The first episode sets the table, the second episode dives further into the drama, and the third episode wraps it up before the story moves on to other things. Don’t be shocked if we get something similar here — and, of course, a few other surprises along the way.

Want to get a little more insight about what is coming here? Then go ahead and check out the full 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 2 synopsis below:

The 126 race into action when a major train derailment causes multiple injuries; Meanwhile Tommy makes a bold move in her relationship with Trevor; Wyatt asks Owen to give Judd his job back as Marjan and Paul continue to compete for the open position in the all-new “Trainwrecks” episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star airing Monday, September 30 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-502) (TV-14 L, V)

As many of you likely know at this point, we are in the midst of what is going to be the final season of the show. Because of that, every story matters so much more and when we do get a character spotlight or two, we have to be cognizant that there are not too many more coming. Let’s just brace for a number of emotional moments that get scattered throughout the episodes — and paired with a lot of the action sequences and rescues that we’ve come to know and love.

