The Bear season 4 premiere date: A fall 2024 update

Now that we are getting into the fall, are there some more big things coming in terms of The Bear season 4?

It is true that there are some out there who feel like season 3 was a step down; for us personally, it simply felt incomplete. The first and second seasons were a little more contained in a way and here, it really just felt like a part of a much larger story. There is so much more we need to learn when it comes to Sydney’s decision on her future, the review of the restaurant, and also how many relationships are going to shift and evolve over time.

Is there a chance that we’ll learn more about the season this fall? If so, it will likely come in the form of slight teases as opposed to some major reveal. FX has basically said already that the plan is for the Jeremy Allen White show to come back within a similar timeframe in 2025 to where we’ve seen it the past few years — that means we will likely get a formal announcement in the spring before seeing the show back in late June.

For now, the largest mystery is simply going to be whether or not season 4 is the final one. After all, there is no reason to think that The Bear is one of those shows that is going to be on forever, and we have to prepare for some sort of send-off. We do really think that this is one of the most important shows of its time, so we are putting a ton of faith at this point in the creative team for finding the perfect way to properly send the show off.

What do you most want to see moving into The Bear season 4?

