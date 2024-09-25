The Golden Bachelorette episode 2: Will Mark be prom king?

Tomorrow night on ABC, you are going to have the opportunity to see The Golden Bachelorette episode 2 play out. What more can we say about it now?

Well, if you have not heard already about this episode, Joan Vassos and many of her men are going to be taking part in a group date that should feel both fun and also nostalgic at the same time — after all, it is themed around a prom! This is something that several people in the cast experienced back when they were younger, and there are even some photos of them present for everyone to look at.

If you head over to The Wrap, you can see a sneak peek for this upcoming episode that sheds some more light on the date. You also have in here Mark Anderson spiking the punch bowl — which does not exactly happen at every prom — and then also a photo booth and a crown. Someone is clearly going to be prom king, but what in the world does that mean? We’ll have to wait and see there, won’t we?

We don’t necessarily think that this is going to be a date that separates one person from the rest of the pack; however, it could be one that helps to affirm further how Joan feels about some of her guys. You get to see everyone in an environment that is a little more relaxed than night one and by virtue of that, there is a chance for them to let their guard down a little more.

One thing that does make this show stand out perhaps more than The Bachelorette? We do think that more of these men may be legitimately there 100% for love rather than just more followers on their Instagram account.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

