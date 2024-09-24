The Golden Bachelorette episode 2 video: Joan Vassos’ prom night

In two days you are going to have a chance to see The Golden Bachelorette episode 2 and within that, romance will be nostalgic.

So what lies ahead here? Well, front and center it appears as though Joan Vassos and some of her men are going to have a chance to relive prom — or, potentially experience it for the first time. Remember that a lot of people never had a chance to experience a senior prom, and this date could be especially fun for a lot of them.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a promo that betters sets the stage for what to expect here, including a bunch of Joan’s men dressed up in old-school prom outfits. We imagine that this is a date that will be filled with whimsy and fun, and hopefully capture some of the wholesome feel that people like from this show. Or, at least in theory — The Golden Bachelorette has already come under fire due to one contestant in Gil, who will be largely edited out after controversy arose online over his past.

From here on out, this is a show that needs to figure out a way in which to ensure that it comes across as likable and sweet. After all, it is not just the Gil situation that they have to reconcile with; it is also all of the information that came out after Jenn Tran’s season.

As for who we are rooting for entering the next new episode, let’s just start by noting that we’re a pretty big fan of Charles and it is hard not to be at this point. He’s just so sweet and wholesome!

