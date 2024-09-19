The Golden Bachelorette episode 2: Taylor Dayne & Loni Love?

As you prepare to see The Golden Bachelorette episode 2 on ABC next week, be assured of this: You will see familiar faces beyond the cast! Joan Vassos and the producers have some plans for all of the remaining guys, and that includes an over-the-top prom, a trip to Disneyland, and also a talent show. There’s a lot of humor to be had within some of these dates, but also opportunities for romance.

Are we hopeful that there is going to be a happy ending to the season? For the time being, yes! It really seems like a lot of the men want to be there and there are some good connections that have formed; let’s just hope that they last and drama does not cause them to fall apart.

Below, you can check out the full The Golden Bachelorette episode 2 synopsis:

After an unforgettable first night, Joan’s suitors settle into the bachelor mansion and adjust to the close quarters. To kick things off, Joan and a group of men take a nostalgic trip down memory lane to relive their senior prom, with a special performance by Taylor Dayne, as the men compete for the title of prom king, proving they still know how to rock a tuxedo and that their rhythm is as strong as ever. Next, Joan and one lucky man head to Disneyland Resort, the Happiest Place On Earth, for a magical day. Later, a group of men showcase their talents in the Second Annual Golden Talent Showcase, guest judged by the fabulous Loni Love, with the winner earning a private dinner with Joan. As the week wraps up, Joan and the men swap their cocktail party attire for casual barbecue gear, giving her the chance to see her suitors in a more relaxed light.

Ultimately, a lot of this show prove to be pretty fun — we don’t think there will be any huge conflicts this early, but we’ll have to wait and see…

Related – Be sure to see our take on the latest The Golden Bachelorette trailer

Who do you want to see Joan with on The Golden Bachelorette episode 2?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep right now in the comments.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







