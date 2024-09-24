Disclaimer season 1 trailer offers glimpse into Catherine’s secrets

The premiere of Disclaimer on Apple TV+ is coming on Thursday, October 11, and it feels fair to say that the stakes are sky-high. This may be the most ambitious launch for Apple TV+ through the remainder of this year, as you are talking about a big-name cast, an accomplished filmmaker, and the hope that it will be an instant awards contender.

Now, we know that the series is taking on some weighty psychological stuff, and the performances are also going to be great. But what is the show actually about? That is something that the latest trailer looks to try and answer.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see the full trailer that shows Cate Blanchett as Catherine Ravenscroft, a woman who starts to see her whole life unravel due to a mysterious book. There is going to be a lot of dark and twisted stuff that unravels, and the consequences could turn deadly. There are seven episodes in what is being called a limited series event — for now, we’d say to expect closure at the end of this tale.

For a few more details, go ahead and check out the extended synopsis via the streamer below:

“Disclaimer” is a gripping psychological thriller in seven chapters, starring Academy Award winners Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline. Written and directed by five-time Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuarón, “Disclaimer” is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Renée Knight. Acclaimed journalist Catherine Ravenscroft (Blanchett) built her reputation revealing the misdeeds and transgressions of others. When she receives a novel from an unknown author, she is horrified to realize she is now the main character in a story that exposes her darkest secrets.

As Catherine races to uncover the writer’s true identity, she is forced to confront her past before it destroys her life and her relationships with her husband Robert (Sacha Baron Cohen) and their son Nicholas (Kodi Smit-McPhee). The ensemble cast includes Lesley Manville, Louis Partridge, Leila George and Hoyeon, and features Indira Varma as the narrator.

