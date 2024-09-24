Murder in a Small Town season 1 episode 2 spoilers, first details

Are you ready to see Murder in a Small Town season 1 episode 2 arrive on Fox next week? It is a chance to further along the story that you saw in the premiere, and also see a number of different mysteries play out.

Before we get too deep into anything here, we should acknowledge that there are likely a number of people who have not heard of the series at all so far. This is most likely just due to the fact that there are so many shows out there that in the end, it can be hard to keep track. Rest assured, we’re happy to help! The synopsis for the premiere maps things out:

Karl Alberg moves to a quiet, coastal town to soothe a psyche that has been battered by big-city police work. He’ll quickly learn that this gentle paradise has more than its share of secrets and will need to call upon all the skills that made him a world-class detective in solving the murders that, even in this seemingly idyllic setting, continue to wash up on his shore. When a longtime resident of the town ends up bludgeoned to death in his own home, Alberg must determine if another longtime resident is to blame. Meanwhile, Alberg meets local librarian, Casandra Lee, for a first date in the all-new “The Suspect” series premiere episode of Murder in a Small Town airing Tuesday, September 24 (8:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MST-101) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

Now when it comes to episode 2, you 100% are going to have a chance to see it next week! What lies ahead there? Well, think along the lines of another case, which really does establish further what the format of this series will be:

While celebrating their high school reunion several former classmates of Cassandra’s discover a dead body at the marina which leads Alberg on an investigation into who the dead resident of Gibsons was and who is responsible for the murder on the in the all-new “Fall From Grace” episode of Murder In A Small Town airing Tuesday, Oct 1 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MST-102) (TV-14 D,L,S,V)

We don’t exactly think that Murder in a Small Town is out to reinvent the wheel with all of its storytelling and sometimes, that’s okay! The most important thing it does here is just give you a good sense of who the characters are week after week.

