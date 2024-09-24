Chicago PD season 12 spoilers: The future for Ruzek, Burgess

Given that the Chicago PD season 12 premiere is coming in just over 24 hours, what better time is there for a key update? If you have been curious in learning more about the state of things for Ruzek and Burgess, we’ve got you covered.

So, moving into the new season, we know that the two are engaged and with that in mind, they can start planning a wedding. Does this mean that it is coming at some point soon? Not necessarily, but we do think that it is something to keep in mind, at least for the time being.

Speaking on this further in a new interview now with TVLine, here is what showrunner Gwen Sigan had to say:

They are doing great. They’re in a good space. For us, the fun of it is we finally have them on this really nice footing that they’ve really earned. They’ve fought for it, and I think they’re in this place that now it only gets better. You deal with life together, and we’ll see them do that, and see them still have challenges — but we’ll see them navigating it as a team. This season, we get to see that bond to grow even closer.

All of this is of course exciting but more than anything else, we’re fine to just be patient and continue to watch this relationship grow and develop. All things considered, why wouldn’t we? There is just potential to do a lot more great stuff with them as they enter this point in their lives. We’ve never felt personally like the two getting engaged is some sort of signal that their story has to become boring; as a matter of fact, far from it.

