Chicago PD season 12 premiere synopsis teases time jump

The Chicago PD season 12 premiere is coming to NBC a week from tomorrow — so what stands out about the first episode?

Well, first and foremost, “Ten Ninety-Nine” is the title for the premiere, and we’ve got a little bit of confirmation now that a time jump is ahead. How long are we talking? Think a month, which is long enough so that some things are different at Intelligence following the departure of Hailey Upton. However, at the same time it is not so long as to completely change the very fabric of the show. Everyone is in a relatively similar place emotionally to where they were in the season 12 finale and for Voight in particular. He has lost so many people in his life and while Upton may not be dead, this is still a lot for him to deal with.

Chicago PD, like the other shows in the franchise, is somewhat notorious for not sharing a lot of details in terms of what lies ahead for its episodes. We at least have something to share today in the premiere synopsis, which you can check out below via TVLine:

“Ten Ninety-Nine” — A month after Voight’s close brush with death, Intelligence is overwhelmed with cases as they catch a high-stakes drug bust.

Will this case be tied up before the premiere is over? We tend to think that on some level, that may be so. However, at the same time we also have seen countless situations here where the producers do find clever ways to extend a story across multiple episodes. Even if it looks on paper like we are barreling towards some sort of conclusion, is that really going to be the case here? It may be best to adopt a wait-and-see approach with some of this.

