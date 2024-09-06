Chicago PD season 12 promo: How does Voight move on?

The Chicago PD season 12 premiere is coming to NBC in just under three weeks — are you ready for the craziness ahead?

Well, the first thing that we should go ahead and note here that technically, the network is not giving away all that much about what lies ahead. There is a new promo that you can view for it here, but it is combined with footage from Chicago Med and also Chicago Fire.

So what seems to be the focus for this new season? We do not think that it is altogether complicated. To be specific, all you have to do is look at Hank Voight. This is a guy who nearly died last season and, beyond just that, he’s also lost one of the most important people in his life in Hailey Upton. She is still alive, but who knows how much she is in contact with him at this point? That’s something to wonder about.

Based on the promo, it does seem like Voight is still going to be out there trying his best to do his job — but should he be? One of the biggest issues that he struggles with is vulnerability or a lack thereof. This is someone who has gone through a lot of terrible things in his life and it is hard to get past that in a lot of ways. We would love to see some sort of progress here when it comes to him finding someone new to talk to, but it is hard to sit here and say that we are altogether confident in anything at this point. How can we be, all things considered?

Luckily, we do at least think that within the next week or so, we will learn more about the premiere — and that is a perfect way to set the stage for the rest of the season.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Chicago PD now, including more on a new character coming on board

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago PD season 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for more.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







