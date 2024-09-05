Chicago PD season 12: Animal Kingdom alum Shawn Hatosy joins

Just in case you needed another reason to be eager for Chicago PD season 12, know this: Shawn Hatosy is on board!

According to a new report coming in here from TV Insider, the former Animal Kingdom and Southland star is going to have a significant recurring role over the upcoming season, playing the part of Deputy Chief Charlie Reid.

Speaking to TV Insider, showrunner Gwen Sigan notes that this character leads to a “new dynamic for the unit … I think he sees a lot of himself in Voight and identifies quite a bit with Voight and Voight’s philosophy as a police officer, and they have a really interesting relationship that will evolve as the season goes on.”

Now, is this a good or bad thing? Well, that’s another thing to wonder about right now given the fact that Voight does have a lot of bad instincts. Sure, sometimes he can be really good at his job. However, at the same time we’ve also teen a ton of instances over the years where he has proven to be violent and dangerous out in the field. Has he evolved somewhat over the course of the series? Sure, but those demons are still there, and it is pretty tough to say what sort of position he’s going to be in emotionally following the events of the most recent finale, which saw the departure of Hailey Upton from the team.

Now, here is your reminder that you are going to be seeing the premiere of Chicago PD in just a few short weeks — are you ready to dive into some more cases from Intelligence? Let’s just say that at this point, we are more than a little eager for what is ahead, and cannot wait for more previews.

