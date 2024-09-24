Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Leah vents + AI Julie questions

If there is one thing that we can with confidence in this final Big Brother 26 live feed update, it is this: Things are odd in that house tonight. How odd? Well, you have people totally losing their minds about the messages from an AI version of Julie Chen Moonves.

At first, with the way the players were talking (the messages were delivered off-feeds), it felt like they were visited by Ainsley again. However, it was actually “Julie,” who talked about how Ainsley is basically a threat to society. This comes after she noted that the players are in danger … but from what? We should note that this twist has been in the works for a really long time, to the point where Julie said she would impact the game in a new form before the premiere. This is clearly what she is talking about … but is this impacting the game? It may just be studying for an upcoming competition.

The only thing that is important to remember is that Wednesday’s show is 90 minutes if this “twist” is going to be a part of it, they have to deliver something more soon so there is time to edit all of it together.

As for the game, Leah is still really upset at being nominated and has vented to Angela about — even though Angela is also fighting for her life. She continues to say she regrets targeting the trio that she did, and that she’s mostly upset that she was lied to. We tend to think she’s fully aware that Chelsie is really responsible for this, but what can she do? She’ll probably sulk until tomorrow but at that point, she has to figure out her next play. We hope that she doesn’t just give up, even if the odds of her staying are pretty darn slim.

Related – Get some more news on Big Brother 26 right now, including a few more details on the feeds

What do you think the presence of AI Julie really means in Big Brother 26?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







