The Penguin series premiere delivers strong ratings for HBO, Max

We don’t exactly think that it is some earth-shattering news that The Penguin delivered an incredible start on HBO and Max. Still, at the same time, why not talk a little bit about the exact numbers themselves?

Well, HBO has noted (per TVLine) that 5.3 million viewers managed to check out the cross-platform debut of the show over the weekend, which puts the show above some other recent hits like The White Lotus as well as the final season of Succession. It is down slightly versus True Detective: Night Country from earlier this year, but remember that the Colin Farrell series has technically been around since Thursday. It will also likely accumulate a ton of viewers throughout the week, when it does not have to worry as much about NFL programming.

Perhaps the most important news here on The Penguin comes from all over the globe, as it has been revealed that the show delivered the largest four-day audience for a new Max series globally since the start of The Last of Us. While the streaming service / HBO have a number of huge hits, not a lot of them have anywhere near the same sort of global potential as this one.

If you are wondering why Warner Bros. Discovery is leaning more and more on IP, everything above is what you need to know. While we do also hope that there is room for a number of other original stories coming up, we do still hope that the adaptations that we get are as strong and solidly constructed as this one. The more that we get that, the better off we will all be as viewers. We also do tend to think that this may not be the only adaptation of the Batman universe we get, but time will tell.

