9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 premiere: EP on how Grace left

We knew that Sierra McClain’s character of Grace would be written off of 9-1-1: Lone Star heading into the season 5 premiere. There was no real way around that. Really, the only mystery that remained was how it was going to happen.

So, what did the writers decide to do here? Let’s just say that they came up with a story that proved to be jarring but also necessary — the writers knew that they had to figure out something, and they also had to pivot given that some scripts had to be re-done after the reports of McClain’s exit first surfaced. They opted to not kill Grace off and rather, they chose to have her work to help those in need elsewhere thanks to a deeply religious calling. Given the significance of her faith to her, it made at least some sense — even if it was hard to imagine that she would leave Judd behind.

Speaking to TVLine about the decision that was made here, showrunner Rashad Raisani made it clear that he understood if there were some negative reactions:

“People are allowed to feel the feelings they have about it, but we did all we could do to protect her character. Without getting too churchy about it, the Bible is filled with stories about characters who follow a call from God at great inconvenience to — and frankly to the detriment of — the people they love the most.”

Hopefully, we will at least hear a little more about Grace here and there throughout the final season. Her exit is hard and yet, we are still happy about the fact that she was not killed off. In that way, you can easily argue that this could have been so much worse and all the more painful.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

