Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 5: Who got shot?

We cannot exactly claim that we are stunned that there was some sort of huge cliffhanger at the end of Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 5. The show has been killing it this season with these!

With that being said, you can also easily argue that this one is a little more shocking and violent than most. Right in the middle of a promotional photoshoot for the movie there was gunfire … which also means that someone here may have been killed. Who was it? That is, at least for now, where a lot of the mystery lines over the next week.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion — there are multiple videos a week all season!

The easiest theory to draw at this point is that we’re talking about the Brothers Sisters here (or at least one of them). It appears that one half of the directing team was not accounted for shortly before the gunfire and by virtue of that, you could easily argue that she is either the shooter or the victim. Given that we don’t think the two are actually responsible for Sazz’s death, is it possible that they knew a little too much and were targeted because of that? We’re sure that there are other possibilities, but this is the idea that stands out the most right now.

Meanwhile, we should also go ahead and note here that there is another fundamental question well-worth thinking about — where was the shooter located? If they were in the same room as everyone else, isn’t it easy to argue that they will be arrested and put away? The only thing you can say in opposition to that is that the person responsible could end up being a hired gun; after all, it is equally possible that the same could be said here for whoever killed Sazz. After all, it feels like a professional hit when it comes to the distance.

Related – Want to know more about the next new Only Murders in the Building episode?

What did you think about Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 5, and who do you think got shot?

Share now in the comments, and also come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







