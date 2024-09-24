Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 5: New suspects!

We new entering Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 5 that there would be some sort of big reveal. However, did you expect that we’d be getting two suspects for the price of one?

Without further ado, let’s just go ahead and have a conversation about the Brothers Sisters here, shall we? The directing duo suddenly finds themselves at the top of the suspect list, and for good reason. They were wheeling around some sort of encased object that looked like it could be a sniper; also, the boot-print of one of them matches what was in the Dudenoff apartment, a clear sign that they were there at some point in the past. Add to this the evidence that Sazz knew, prior to her death, that something was happening in regards to the movie.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion — there are multiple videos a week all season!

Now, here is where things get more complicated to us. Why would the Brothers Sisters kill Sazz, or try to kill Charles if he was the intended target? Is it possible that Sazz knew something that would keep the movie from happening? If that’s the motive, it feels flimsy. Remember that these two fancy themselves artists of the top degree; if they did not have this project, they could easily find another one without a problem.

In the end, we do tend to think that the two are going to end up being innocent of all suspicions. After all, remember the fact that this is only episode 5, and there is a TON of story left to go here. Why in the world would the writers give away the killer / killers at this point? The most important thing to note for now is that clearly, whoever did this has some sort of tie to the movie or knew it was happening.

Related – Learn more about Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 6 right away

What did you think about the overall events of Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







