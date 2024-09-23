Rescue: Hi-Surf season 1 episode 3: ‘The Deep End’

After what you see tonight on Fox, it makes a ton of sense to be prepared for Rescue: Hi-Surf season 1 episode 3.

If you are the network right now, let’s just say that you have to be riding the metaphorical wave with this show. It got off to a great start in the ratings, and we’re sure that they would like to keep the momentum going however they can. However, the struggle from here on out is that there are not going to be a lot of episodes airing after football games anymore; the series is now heading squarely into Monday airings, which is where you are going to see “The Deep End” arrive next week.

Want to get a few more details right now? Then go ahead and check out the full Rescue: Hi-Surf season 1 episode 3 synopsis below:

Em works to earn the team’s respect when she is left in charge and Hina and Kainalu juggle multiple beachside emergencies. Meanwhile, Will’s fiancé pays him a visit at work, Sonny opens up to a former lifeguard about his trauma since losing his nephew, and Laka continues his flirtation with EMT Jenn (guest star Sea Shimooka) in the all-new “The Deep End” episode of Rescue: Hi-Surf airing Monday, Sep 30 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RHS-103) (TV-14 L,S,V)

At this point in the show, we tend to think that the top priority here simply has to be just continuing to flesh out the world and get to know a lot of the characters. Everything else should come secondary, at least for the time being. The rescues obviously matter, but viewers aren’t going to care unless they have some investment in the actual rescuers themselves. We want this series to be successful — and we certainly think that Fox wants the same. They certainly need it given that it has been some time since they’ve had a substantial streaming hit.

