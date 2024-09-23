All American: Homecoming season 3 episode 13: Series finale

As you get prepared to see All American: Homecoming season 3 episode 13 on The CW, there is certainly one thing to note. We are almost at the series finale, and we hope you are prepared for an emotional goodbye.

One thing that we will say already about this episode (titled “Survivor”) is that there will be an aura of nostalgia around it. After all, Peyton Alex Smith is going to be around and odds are, there will be plenty of revelations about the past in addition to updates about the future. This finale feels like the end of an era for this franchise, especially since it is coming shortly after the finale of All American season 6, which feels in a lot of ways like a series finale even if it is not.

To get a few more details now all about what is coming, go ahead and check out the All American: Homecoming season 3 episode 13 synopsis below:

WHERE DREAMS COME TRUE – Simone (Geffri Maya) opens up to Amara (Kelly Jenrette) when her integrity is questioned. Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) returns and gives some sound advice to JR (Sylvester Powell). Lando (Martin Bobb-Semple) is skeptical about his future possibilities. Marcus (Cory Hardrict) wants to do everything he can for Noah (guest star Cameron Elie) but is met with some resistance. Meanwhile, Keisha (Netta Walker) receives some unexpected help with her dance final. Nate (Rhoyle Ivy King) receives some surprising news and gets support from Thea (Camille Hyde). Cam (Mitchell Edwards) makes a big gesture, but it comes with complications (#313). The episode was written by Marqui Jackson and directed by Michael Schultz. Original airdate 9/30/2024.

While it would have been nice to have the spin-off last a little bit longer, we do at least take some solace in the fact that it feels like we are getting a certain measure of closure. This is, after all, not something that is happening with every show out there.

