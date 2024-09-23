Slow Horses season 4 episode 4 video: Who hired Harkness?

As you get prepared to see Slow Horses season 4 episode 4 on Apple TV+ this week, it makes sense to learn about Harkness. After all, isn’t he one of the central villains of the season?

To date, though, it remains clear that we don’t honestly know that much about this guy, including who he works for or what his overall agenda is. Luckily, one of the latest previews helps to shed more light on this.

If you head over to Broadway World, you can see a sneak preview for episode 4 that suggests that Hugo Weaving’s character is actually working for some sort of foreign leader who has hired him and his team out for a particular purpose. However, said leader is not too pleased with the results. That could, of course, be due to the fact that David Cartwright and Sam Chapman are at this point both still alive, despite everything that they’ve gone through and the attempts at taking them out.

Through a little bit of last-minute negotiation Harkness has been able to secure his own safety … but for how long? That is one of the things that we are most curious to see heading into this episode. He is obviously a guy on borrowed time now, and that could cause him to be increasingly desperate. Sure, we know who the apparent targets are, but will he kill anyone else who stands in his way? Absolutely, and that is why it feels like there is a certain amount of trouble that could come in the direction of Slough House. Jackson Lamb and, of course, River Cartwright both need to be worried. Of course, it also remains to be seen if River is going to make it back to the UK or not.

