FROM season 3 premiere: Is Tian-Chen Liu really dead?

Based on what we saw in the FROM season 3 premiere on MGM+, one thing feels clear: Tian-Chen Liu is dead. Kenny’s mom fell victim to the monsters as she, Boyd, and so many others were trying to protect the livestock. Being out there was such an enormous risk that she was willing to take and with that, she had to live with whatever the consequences of that were.

While we did not see Mrs. Liu die onscreen, it feels pretty clear that she is gone and that’s a huge loss. She ran the diner in the town and knew how to make use of the food in a way few others did. Don’t you have to assume there are going to be problems moving forward as a result?

While we can’t get too specific about the food side of things, Harold Perrineau had the following to say to TV Fanatic about the aftermath of this loss:

I’ve been saying to people the whole time, people who have seen it or haven’t seen it, it’s heartbreaking. It’s heavy and heartbreaking for Boyd and the town. We love Tian Chen. We love her. It is heartbreaking all around.

The effects of the reverberation through the town are something that they’re going to have to live with until the next horrible thing happens.

Of course, that next horrible thing could happen soon, as this is the sort of show that never really gives its characters all that much in the way of breathing room. Why would we think that things would be any different here? We tend to think that Boyd will probably survive this attack, but that’s mostly because these monsters clearly just want to break him entirely.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

