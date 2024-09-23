Matlock season 1 episode 2: After that huge Matty twist…

As we get ourselves prepared to see Matlock season 1 episode 2 on CBS next month, things are going to clearly shift. How can they not following that huge premiere twist?

For those who want a quick refresher, Madeline Matlock is not what she is presenting herself to be at all. She may have a sweeter, folksier side to her, but she’s at the firm for a very specific purpose. She wants to avenge what happened to her daughter, who died as a result of addiction — actions by at least one lawyer in this group led directly to certain drugs being out on the street. She wants to figure things out and make sure that justice is served — however, she’s going to need to keep her secret under wraps if she wants her final mission to be a success here.

Speaking to TV Insider, showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman indicated that moving forward, there are going to be a few changes as a result of the twist:

What I think is so exciting is that after the pilot, you get to be on the inside with Matty. So whereas we couldn’t smell any mood and we didn’t have to see twists coming [in the pilot] and we didn’t want to feel that tension, we get to feel it all the way through now ’cause we’re on the inside. We know the stakes, we know what she’s hiding, and we know what she’s after most of the time. That just gives this extra sense of, “No, don’t get caught!”

I really wanted the show to have these moments of espionage. There’s always going to be a little mission that she’s got to accomplish within the episode. There’s the larger legal case, there are the emotional stories, and then there’s going to be the mission of the episode, which is the spy element of what she has to get, what piece of information she’s trying to uncover on her way to solving the larger mystery. And sometimes she wins and gets it, and sometimes she doesn’t. Sometimes she’s almost caught, and sometimes she is and has to talk her way out of it. All of that is a fun tension that we get to play with now that the audience is let into the twist.

Ultimately, what makes this exciting is that you now have a larger reason to watch week to week. While we do enjoy procedurals sometimes, having this extra skin in the game makes the show infinitely better and more mysterious at the same exact time. From our vantage point, this is never a bad thing.

