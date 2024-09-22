Matlock season 1 episode 2 air date: What’s the next case?

Following tonight’s big premiere on CBS, do you want to learn a Matlock episode 2 air date? Or, more info all about what’s ahead?

Well, first and foremost, it is worth noting that the Kathy Bates series is going to be airing on Thursday nights following the premiere. The Sunday start is designed primary to ensure that people check out the show following football and it gets some great ratings. We know that there are going to be a lot of people who check it out just because of the original show; however, there is more going on here, and the hope is that it can find a way to get some younger viewers at the same time.

Unfortunately, you are going to wait a while to see Matlock season 1 episode 2. The air date for now is Thursday, October 17. The title is “Rome, in a Day,” and the synopsis below helps to set the stage:

“Rome, in a Day” – As Matty settles into her new role at Jacobson Moore, Olympia and the aptly nicknamed “Team You Three” (Matty, Billy and Sarah) take on a lawsuit involving a developmentally delayed teenager whose family claims he’s been wrongly accused of murder. Also, Olympia and Julian disagree on a parenting matter, on MATLOCK, Thursday, Oct. 17 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Now, we do think that the Thursday timeslot could be useful for the show, largely due to the fact that it is airing after Ghosts, one of the network’s bigger hits. On paper, it will pair extremely well with Elsbeth, but we will have to see what the ratings are. For now, we’re glad to see Bates lead a show like this, especially since we could all use a great legal drama, right?

What do you most want to see moving into Matlock season 1 episode 2 on CBS next week?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







