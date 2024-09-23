Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, September 23, 2024?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? If you are interested in getting more of the crime drama, how can we blame you at this point?

Based on a lot of the discourse and teasers that are out there already about the next chapter of the show, there is so much to be excited about! The premiere is going to do its best to take on Jessica Knight’s status right away, meaning that you will learn how she is functioning within her job on the West Coast. We’re excited to learn more about that, get an update on her and Jimmy, and also see how the team is functioning in a somewhat more fractured state. Remember here that the title for the premiere is “Empty Nest,” and that could feature Parker in a somewhat awkward spot with a lot of his team off doing other things.

Unfortunately, you won’t get a chance to see any of this tonight … though we are inching closer. The premiere is coming in just a few weeks, and we tend to think even more previews are coming in due time.

If you have not seen the synopsis for the premiere below just yet, let’s just say it does a good job of setting the table beyond just what we’ve said already:

“Empty Nest” – NCIS searches for a missing undercover agent in the midst of an active hostage situation, on the 22nd season premiere of the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Oct. 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Consider this episode really just a foundation for what lies ahead, given that there are significantly more episodes this year than what we had in season 21. That means more chances to get into all of the different characters.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

