Monsieur Spade season 2 renewal: A fall 2024 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to learn something more about a Monsieur Spade season 2 renewal between now and the end of the fall?

Well, let’s just note here that if this was a different show, we would refer to this as decision time. The longer you go after a season, the more difficult it is to bring a cast and crew back as they move on to other projects. However, the AMC drama can hardly be viewed as a different show, given that it was billed from the start as a limited series. Still, if you watch the end of season 1 it is easy to imagine that there are more interesting stories to tell, and we personally hope that an opportunity does arise in order to tell them.

While we cannot say for sure that a decision is going to be made on a season 2 this fall, there is at least one reasonable argument to be made for it. Just remember that these episodes arrived on Netflix not too long and by virtue of that, you can claim that there are more viewers able to see it than ever. If the performance is strong enough there, of course it does further raise the chances.

Now if there is a season 2 ordered, what would the story be? Well, it certainly feels like there are still questions about Virginia Dell, that mysterious woman who turned up in the finale. You could do more with that, or just give us an entirely new story with Sam Spade at the center of it. Monsieur Spade is one of those shows that could be really flexible with what they want to do at any given point.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

