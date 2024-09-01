Monsieur Spade season 2 renewal: A September 2024 update

Is there a chance we will hear something more about a Monsieur Spade season 2 between now and the end of the month?

If you have been reading this site for the past several months, then you know already that we absolutely want more of the Clive Owen series. How can we not? However, at the moment nothing has been confirmed … but there is still a chance something more could eventually turn up. The first season did leave the door open!

For now, let’s just say that there is at least a slight chance that we are going to be seeing a renewal announced this month, with it largely tied in to one thing above all others: The series’ performance over on Netflix. AMC recently put the Maltese Falcon follow-up-of-sorts on the service alongside a number of other shows, and the hope here is that it will find another audience. While we’d hardly say that this is a show that may be immediately appealing to young viewers, it actually does offer something to everyone who offers to give it a chance. It is a noir that looks and feels almost different from any other show out there, and we’d love nothing more than to see another case for Sam — especially if he and Teresa end up working together.

Of course, even if we do get another season, we are probably going to be stuck waiting a long time in order to see it. The absolute earliest we would anticipate it is moving into early 2026. Even with a shorter season, you still need time for the scripts to be written and then filmed.

Do you think we are going to be getting more news on a Monsieur Spade season 2 in the near future?

