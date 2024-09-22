Law & Order: SVU season 26: Kelli Giddish talks return

There are a few things that are clear already entering Law & Order: SVU season 26, and the biggest one is that Kelli Giddish is back. Not only that, but she is out of teaching and back with the force.

Is she with SVU? Not exactly, but the Amanda Rollins character has a unique job that will allow her to come in and out of the story. It is one that also allows her to travel, which creates some interesting storylines for Carisi as he’ll have to parent solo here and there when she’s off at work.

Speaking about her return and her new gig, here is some of what Giddish herself had to say to TV Insider:

Rollins gets to come back within her capacity at the NYPD Intelligence Unit, a new division for her which has been very titillating for me to learn about, to aid Benson and company and their cases at SVU. There will be a handful of episodes with her, and I think the spacing of the episodes will work perfectly with audiences not getting sick of too much Rollins.

Is there such a thing as too much Rollins? That is a fair question, mostly because we are happy to get as much of the character as Kelli is willing to stick around for. What is perhaps the most interesting to us what Giddish had to say to the publication when it is noted to her that her story sounds like a cool-sounding spin-off:

Do you want it to be?

Let’s just say that we’d love nothing more than an Amanda Rollins show, and maybe it could work as enough of a procedural to be on the NBC schedule. The biggest issue with Organized Crime there was that it was far more serialized, and it may end up working better over on Peacock.

