Rescue: Hi-Surf season 1 episode 2 air date, what’s ahead

Following tonight’s special airing on Fox, do you want to learn more about Rescue: Hi-Surf season 1 episode 2? Of course, we understand!

First and foremost, we should note that this particular show is airing on Sunday night mostly as a way to get viewers on board. This is not something that you can expect to see the rest of the season; instead, the plan is from here on out to air it on Mondays. As a matter of fact, you are actually going to see episode 2 air tomorrow night, following the long-awaited premiere of 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Below, you can check out the full Rescue: Hi-Surf season 1 episode 2 synopsis with other updates on what lies ahead:

When a flash flood sweeps a young tourist away from her family and out to deep sea, Sonny, Em, and Will race into action to save her. Going against Sonny’s wishes, Em takes a bold risk and places her own life in danger in hopes of rescuing the lost-at-sea tourist. Meanwhile, Laka supervises rookies Kainalu and Hina’s first day on the job in the all-new “Mauka to Makai” time period premiere episode of Rescue: HI-Surf airing Monday, September 23 (9:02-10:00PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RHS-102) (TV-14 L, V)

We will say here that in general, it feels like this show is a pretty perfect timeslot companion. That doesn’t mean that it’s going to be able to draw huge ratings but for now, we do think that it is being put in a reasonably good spot to succeed. Fox knows that they need a new scripted hit, as they haven’t quite had one in a good while. Really, in general they’ve struggled to find something break through since the Disney – Fox deal that saw their previous studio go over to the House of Mouse. This show has a great setting and a cast that could grow with the show depending on however long it stays on the air.

