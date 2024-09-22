The Gilded Age season 3 premiere date: A fall 2024 update

Given that we have now made it into the fall of 2024, it feels like the perfect time to think about The Gilded Age season 3. After all, the second season largely aired last fall, so where do things stand when it comes to the next chapter?

For now, let’s just say that this is where we present a mixture of good and bad news. The good news is that there is more of the HBO show on the way, as the cast and crew have been working on it for a good chunk of time now. Heck, we’ve even herd that some real-life figures like JP Morgan are going to be presented!

Unfortunately, here is where we do have some of the bad news to share: You aren’t going to be getting any premiere-date news anytime soon. There is still a lot of work to be done in production and even when that is through, the editors have to work some of their own magic!

Based on what we know at this point, it feels reasonably fair to say that the third season is probably going to be available around the late spring or summer of next year, at least if HBO continues to only air one big-name show at a time. They have already said that both The Last of Us and The White Lotus are meant to be eligible for the 2025 Emmys, which means that they will both be airing within the first five months of next year. That means we could get The Gilded Age after that, either before or after the Game of Thrones spin-off A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. At that point, it is really just up to the discretion of whatever the premium-cable network actually wants.

Based on how season 2 ended, let’s just say that our enthusiasm is sky-high for what lies ahead now…

