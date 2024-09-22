SEAL Team season 7 episode 9: Last before series finale

There are a lot of different things that we could technically say entering SEAL Team season 7 episode 9, but one is simple: Get ready. After all, you are about to see what will very well be one of the most important episodes of the entire series.

Can you believe that there are only two more stories left until the show is over? Both of these are almost certain to be stuffed full of action as a result of that, but could also raise some major questions about the future of the remaining team members. We know that David Boreanaz has said on a number of different occasions that Jason Hayes may not make it out of this alive; we are still hoping he does, but it is also not lost on us how dangerous this mission is and/or how something could go wrong at any given point. What complicates things further here is that even when Jason is out on the job next week, something will happen last-minute that could alter his fate.

Curious to learn more? Then we simply suggest that you check out the full SEAL Team season 7 episode 9 synopsis below:

The team, shocked after Nazario’s camp, hastily devise a new capture plan that leads them right into a trap; Jason is removed from the mission and given a different objective.

This is one of those episodes that is probably going to 1) fire on all cylinders and 2) throw a lot at you in a reasonably short amount of time. It has been clear for a while how everyone who works on SEAL Team takes this subject matter seriously, and wants to do right by a lot of the people involved. We absolutely think that this particular story will be as much a reminder of this as anything that you have seen from the series from the very beginning, back when it was even at CBS.

What do you most want to see moving into SEAL Team season 7 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







