Nightsleeper season 1 episode 4 spoilers: A revolt on board?

Before we get too far into Nightsleeper season 1 episode 4 on BBC One, why not comment on where things stand? We have reached the halfway point of the story! Things from here on out are inevitably going to get crazier — and also more intense across the board as lives are in jeopardy.

As a matter of fact, it may be easy to say at this point that everyone on board the train is about to kill each other. Trust is starting to fall away, and this is going to lead Joe to face some of the biggest decisions yet. If you do love this show when it is highly intense, you’re going to love what lies ahead. Because so much of this show is largely in real time, you never really have a chance to catch your breath or think about what you’re seeing. The show just goes and goes and goes until things eventually derail.

To get a few more details on what you can expect to see, go ahead and see the full Nightsleeper season 1 episode 4 synopsis below:

With the passengers turning on each other in the aftermath of tragedy, Abby desperately attempts to rally the traumatised Joe and persuade him to take back control. But when Hud’s shock attempt to stop the train his way puts everyone on board in more peril than ever, Joe is suddenly left fighting fires on multiple fronts.

We do tend to think that at least one or two more lives are going to be lost before this show wraps up but at the same time, there could still be a few (at least) who survive. After all, would this story be anywhere near as satisfying if we lost every single person on board? Let’s just say that we’ve got a ton of questions about that already..

What do you most want to see on Nightsleeper season 1 episode 4?

Not only this, but how do you think the show will end? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

