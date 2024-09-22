FROM season 3 premiere: Did someone die?

We certainly knew entering the FROM season 3 premiere on MGM+ that there was a significant chance we could lose someone. This is a show that never holds anything back, and it is also true that this community is just the sort of place where something terrible could transpire at just about any moment.

By the end of the premiere, it certainly looked like the victim to the latest terrible thing was none other than Tian-Chen, Kenny’s mom and someone who really helped to keep the diner going. Based on how the story concluded there, it certainly feels like she could be gone.

So what exactly happened here? Well, we can describe it in terms that we don’t think are altogether difficult to describe. After spending much of the episode debating what was going to happen with the town’s livestock, the monsters ended up letting them all loose overnight. Once this happened, multiple people ended up wandering outside and doing their best to bring the animals back in. You can see where this was going, as Mrs. Liu eventually found herself cornered and then attacked right in front of Boyd, who was forced to watch while he tried to encourage her to stay strong.

While we did not technically see Kenny’s mother die on-screen, we’re not sure how else you can really explain the character’s fate! It feels more than clear that the monsters have killed her, or she’ll at least be gone by the time episode 2 starts.

As for Boyd…

Well, there are a couple of things to consider here. While anyone could die on this show at any point, we at least think the producers don’t want to write off Harold Perrineau in the midst of the first episode. Meanwhile, we also tend to think that the monsters want to break the character and prolong his suffering. Killing him, in a way, feels almost too easy.

What do you think overall about the events of the FROM season 3 premiere?

Did you expect Kenny’s mom or anyone to die? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, keep coming back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

