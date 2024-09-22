Agatha All Along episode 3 spoilers: The real road begins

As we prepare to see Agatha All Along episode 3 on Disney+ in a few days, did anyone else think the first two were almost an extended pilot? If the goal was to really get far into what the show is actually going to be about, it does feel like there are still questions about that.

After all, what we can say is that Kathryn Hahn’s character has now assembled her coven and with that, she can officially start walking the witches’ road in the hopes of getting back to her former self. It feels like the base idea from here on out is to present the world of the MCU from a witch’s perspective and introduce some new characters along the way. Are there going to be ways in which this pays off elsewhere? It certainly is possible, but also is far from confirmed.

Basically, we are looking at episode 3 at this point as just a fun romp and an opportunity to see a world full of mystery and terrible things — with perhaps a surprise or two baked in along the way. We do think that the creative team has earned our trust because of how good WandaVision was, and also how it was relatively hard to actually see just where it was going in the early days. You had to practice some patience and have faith that the entire team had some interesting plans that they were eventually going to pay off — even if it is not something that was clear at first.

The best thing that Agatha All Along still has going for it, at least in our mind, is Hahn, someone who has shown time and time again that she is totally game to do just about anything onscreen for the sake of the character. She’s not going to have any issue going super-weird if that’s what it takes for Agatha Harkness to actually get what she wants.

