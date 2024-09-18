Agatha All Along episode 3 air date, Disney+ schedule

Following the premiere today on Disney+, we don’t blame anyone out there excited to see Agatha All Along episode 3 — or, anything beyond it either!

After all, isn’t it clear that there is so much to enjoy about this show just from the trailers alone? This is intentionally the darkest and scariest show that Marvel has put out for the streaming service, but it also has some biting humor as well. Each episode will feel like an adventure in its own right, and that is something that the streaming service is not in any hurry to rush.

This is where we should go ahead and tell you that while it was nice to have a two-episode premiere today, you will not see Agatha All Along back until next Wednesday, and the plan is for there to be just a singular installment a week from here on out until the finale on October 30 — right before Halloween! That is where another block of two episodes will be available.

Of course, we’re not going to say that binge-watching may work for a lot of people, but we also think that there is something to be said for savoring a story like this weekly and getting a chance to really know a lot of these characters. You can argue as to whether or not it is a lost art, but it certainly is something that we appreciate having the opportunity to do. It allows for theory-crafting in a way that we appreciate, and that was something that was also great about WandaVision back in the day.

If you love Agatha Harkness, here is also your reminder to tell as many people as possible to watch — we do want there to continue to be some sort of Marvel TV presence on the streaming service, even though it feels like we’re getting less these days.

What do you most want to see moving into Agatha All Along episode 3, let alone the rest of the season?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates coming soon.

