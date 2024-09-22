Grey’s Anatomy season 21 spoilers: EP on Sydney Heron reactions

Out of all the announcements related to Grey’s Anatomy season 21 over the past several weeks, it is easy to say Sydney Heron was the most surprising.

After all, consider this: Who actually expected that we’d see this character again? It has been well over a decade since she was a part of the story and in that time, the writing has shifted and move things over to some other important characters. If you have not gone back and actually re-watched some old episodes, you could even consider Heron to be a blip on the radar. Yet, she did make a big impression in the early days due mostly to her constantly-upbeat demeanor — and that’s going to be back to ruffle feathers all over again.

Speaking to TVLine further about Heron’s three-episode arc this season, here is what showrunner Meg Marinis had to say:

“If you remember how our original interns kind of responded to her … you can think about how our doctors in Season 21 will respond to her. Fans will be very satisfied to see her back.”

So what brings this character back in the first place? Based on a lot of the various teases that we’ve seen already, it has a great deal to do with the hospital staff being in need of more doctors. That, of course, makes a whole lot of sense when you remember just how many of them Catherine fired at the end of last season. The fact that Sydney isn’t sticking around long-term suggests that some may eventually get their old jobs back, but we’ll have to wait and see on that!

For now, just remember that Grey’s Anatomy is going to be returning with new episodes in just a matter of days now, and that means opportunities aplenty to dive in and discuss so many things.

