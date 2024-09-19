Grey’s Anatomy season 21 trailer teases Yasuda, Jules’ future

Today ABC released another Grey’s Anatomy season 21 trailer leading up to the show coming back in one week’s time. So what’s at the forefront of this one? There are many things that you’ve seen in here before and yet, also a new moment between two characters that took a lot of people by surprise last season.

If you need a quick reminder, at the end of season 20 Jules and Yasuda came extremely close to kissing; based on the new preview you can see here, there are still some lingering feelings that are there. Could this lead to something more? All of it is of course complicated by the fact that Midori Francis is leaving at some point this season. It is a little frustrating that we have a setup for an interesting story here only to see one of them leave, but who knows how exactly things will transpire? There’s always a chance Yasuda still comes back after the initial exit…

As for what else is in the trailer, it does feel like showrunner Meg Marinis is really setting up the conflict between Meredith and Catherine Fox to be front and center. In a major way, that makes sense given that it is an opportunity to do something different from what we’ve seen in the past. It allows for an opportunity to explore the idea of who owns research, and also how far Ellen Pompeo’s character will go to get results. We know already that Catherine is willing to sue her.

In the midst of all of this, there is also another question that you have to think about here as well — is there a chance that you’re going to see the other doctors get their jobs back?

