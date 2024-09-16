Grey’s Anatomy season 21: Could Sarah Drew come back?

Is there a chance that we are going to see the return of Sarah Drew at some point on Grey’s Anatomy season 21? It is fair to wonder about it at this point, given that Jesse Williams is coming back as Jackson Avery! Why wouldn’t April return at some point?

Ultimately, we do think that the medical drama has at least considered this possibility, especially when you think about the nostalgia that they have no problem leaning into here and there. Just remember that this upcoming season is going all the way back to Sydney Heron; by virtue of that, bringing April back into the fold is almost nothing. Why wouldn’t this be considered?

Well, for the time being nothing has been confirmed on a Drew return, though we know the actress has been busy with some work at Hallmark as of late. Bringing April back is mostly a function of two different things: Availability and then finding the right story. We don’t think anyone at Grey’s Anatomy wants to have Sarah back just to read a line or two of dialogue, or to simply show where things stand with her and Jackson. They will want to hand over something that is at least a little bit meatier.

For now, let’s just say that the door is open, and that this is a much longer season than what you had in season 20. By virtue of that, there are a lot of opportunities to make something happen and until then, the most important thing is just that everyone does their best in order to be patient. Even if there is no return for Drew this season, there is also no evidence that this is the final season for the medical drama. You never know what the future could hold…

