House of the Dragon season 3 premiere date: A fall 2024 update

With us now firmly moving into the fall, what more can we say when it comes to a House of the Dragon season 3 premiere date at HBO?

Of course, the best thing to say first and foremost here is that we’d love nothing more than to get the series back and soon. Is that going to happen? Well, not so much all things considered. Based on much of what has been reported so far, pre-production for the series will start this fall; however, filming itself will not kick off until early 2025. This effectively means that season 3 is not coming until spring or summer 2026, unless the network finds a way to magically rush things along.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

So why are we stuck waiting so long between seasons? This is honestly not that crazy a question to think about anymore, mostly due to the fact that the original Game of Thrones aired every year for at least the first handful of seasons. Of course, at that time the budget was also much lower and really, the dragons only had a tiny amount of screen time. That is in contrast to a show that is now featuring several dragons at almost every point, and is also trying to achieve some sort of enormous scale at all times.

Our hope is that by the end of the year we at least get a few tiny updates, but also more reasons to be excited. While we know House of the Dragon season 2 had a controversial ending and made some changes from the books, it also was legitimately great at times and is perhaps getting too much criticism in certain corners. This is no Game of Thrones season 8 here…

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding House of the Dragon right now, including other details on the recent issues related to George R.R. Martin

What do you most want to see moving into House of the Dragon season 3, no matter when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here — there are some more updates very-much on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







