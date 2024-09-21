The Old Man season 2 episode 4 promo: A ‘simple’ request

As we get prepared for The Old Man season 2 episode 4, is the story about the change all of again? The answer, as you would imagine, is complicated.

For a lot of the first few episodes of this particular season, you could have made the argument that we were watching a show primarily about survival; now, at least for Dan, Harold, and Emily, it could instead be about diplomacy, and trying to find a way to help people who need it the most. Emily has a pretty specific request of both of the father figures in her life, and this leads to the two of them paying Morgan Bote a visit.

As for what is going to come from that, we imagine a great deal of negotiation since he may not be an easy person to give in on some of their requests — but watching the back and forth here could be some of the fun. Also, add to this that we’re still not altogether confident in the abilities of Harper and Chase to figure this stuff out as a duo, mostly due to the fact that they have not been in any sort of de-facto partnership for any long period of time. They are having to learn how to work together on the fly, and we do not imagine that there is all that much about this that is easy.

So while this negotiation could be a huge part of the next The Old Man episode, remember that it is far from the only part that matters. Remember that at the same time in here, you are going to have a chance to see Zoe resurface. What does that mean for the long-term story? It is a big question, but the character is a clear part of the world now. Harold brought her in, and there is no easy way to bring her out.

Related – See more news regarding The Old Man season 2 episode 4 now

What are you the most eager to see when it comes to The Old Man season 2 episode 4?

Go ahead and give us your thoughts and theories below! Once you do, remember to also come back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







